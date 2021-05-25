HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) — A man accused of hurling antisemitic slurs, dropping a bag of feces outside a synagogue and spitting at a menorah made his first appearance in bond court on Tuesday.

Hallandale Beach police arrested Jeffrey Carl Fleming on Monday on charges of felony stalking with a hate crime enhancement and littering human waste.

The judge set bond at $7,500 on Count 1 and $3,500 on County 2 plus pretrial release with GPS monitor. He was also told not to return to the Chabad of South Broward.

His defense attorney told the judge Fleming is confused about what is going on and requested a mental health screening.

Meantime, the Chabad of South Broward said they’re beefing up security following the acts of hate.

One man who attends the Hallandale Beach synagogue told CBS4 he has been the target of hate at this same location in the past.

“He actually greeted us by saying, ‘Shabbat shalom’ and we were like, ‘Shabbat shalom,’” said Joe Messa. “When we got 10 feet away from, he goes, ‘Even though I’m a Nazi,’ he screams to us, ‘And I want to kill you all one by one.’”

Messa said acts of hate towards himself and others in the Jewish community are a harsh and perpetual reality.

According to Hallandale Beach police, officers responded to the Chabad of South Broward on Saturday.

The woman who called police said she saw a man dump a large bag of human feces on the sidewalk and shouted, “Jews should die.”

CBS4 was first to obtain surveillance camera footage of an incident earlier that day which shows the same man spitting at the Menorah in the parking lot.

He was dressed in all white and riding an electric bicycle.

Across the nation, a surge of antisemitic attacks against the Jewish community are happening.

This as tensions rise over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“It is terrifying, frankly, as a Jew and an American to see this kind of hate,” said Jacob Solomon, with the Greater Miami Jewish Federation. “I’ve had so many discussions lately with people who are afraid to eat outside at a restaurant in a Jewish neighborhood or people who are afraid to wear their yarmulkes in public.”

The Anti-Defamation League tracks incidents of hate.

Their data shows that Florida saw a near 40% increase in anti-Semitic incidents between 2019 and 2020.

The ADL also said Florida is one of the top states for these kinds of acts.

“To not go to synagogue or to not participate in Jewish life as a result of this is essentially to give a victory to the terrorist and a victory to the haters and the antisemites and that is intolerable,” said Solomon.