MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s been one year since a former Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd.

His death sparked outrage and months of demonstrations around America, with demands for police reform.

And on the one-year mark of his death those calls for change were echoed all across the country, including here in South Florida.

“Considering today is the one-year anniversary, I thought it was right to touch the mural up and give it the dignity that it deserves,” said Kyle Holbrook, the artist behind the mural.

Holbrook painted a mural of Floyd in Wynwood last year after his murder. And on the one-year memorial of Floyd’s death, Holbrook and Miami City Commissioner Jeffrey Watson were out making sure Floyd’s memory lives on.

“It’s a constant reminder to everyone to the world that are still racism,” said Holbrook.

“We have to take pain and make sure that all of our government workers, including municipal workers who are police officers, are trained so they can recognize situation and not be overly aggressive about what they’re doing,” said Watson.

Sentiments echoed by Congresswoman Frederica Wilson.

“It is amazing that we still cannot pass the Justice in Policing Act,” said Wilson.

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act passed the house last July, but little progress has been made in the Senate.

“He was so viciously murdered on TV. Just the thought of seeing what we saw and that did not affect 10 members of the Senate is unconscionable. However, we’re not gonna give up, we’re gonna continue to fight,” Wilson said.

Members of Floyd’s family, including his young daughter Gianna Floyd, went to Washington, D.C. They first met with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and California Congresswoman Karen Bass, and then with President Joe Biden.

“Being here today is an honor, you know, to meet with the president and the vice president and for them to show their concern to our family,” said Terrence Floyd.

Back in South Florida, Black Lives Matter protesters remembered Floyd’s death by gathered at the Torch of Friendship memorial, where they demanded reform.

“We’re here to breathe for him, we’re here to fight for him and we’re here to stand for him. And not just George Floyd, but for Breonna Taylor for Emmett Till,” said Black Lives Matter protester Lucas Moreno.

“We believe that all lives matter and therefore Black lives, Latino lives and all lives should matter. The only thing is that what we see is people that are dying, the people that die at the hands of the police are Blacks and Latinos, not the white,” said protester Freddy Beralta.