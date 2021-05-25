MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Now that COVID cases are dropping and more Americans are vaccinated, air travel is expected to soar this summer.

The acting TSA administrator, Darby LaJoye, said they’re “poised to support the traveling public as we embark on what is gonna be an historic return to post pandemic travel.”

With big crowds expected, flyers are being urged to take steps to make the travel experience quicker and safer.

They include:

Enrolling in TSA PreCheck to avoid long lines

Utilizing touchless technology

And simply allowing extra time at the airport

While mask rules are starting to loosen in various places, that’s not the case in our nation’s airports and on flights.

“It is a federal mandate that one must wear a mask in an airport. And we will not tolerate behavior that violates the law,” said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

One challenge that still lies ahead is getting international travel fully back on track.

“This is something that we are evaluating each and every day and what we’re going to do is we’re going to follow the science in making the appropriate decision for the American public,” said Mayorkas.

Travel experts expect some re-opening of international routes this summer.