MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Three men, including one convicted felon, were arrested in Miami Beach after an arsenal of weapons was found in their vehicle during a Sunday afternoon traffic stop.
According to Miami Beach police, Nicholas Fuller, Dallas Campbell-Green and Brian Connard, all from Tennessee, were stopped near 15th Street and Euclid Avenue.
That's when police found the weapons.
All three now face felony weapon charges.
The driver and another woman, also in the vehicle, were both let go at the scene.