MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Three men, including one convicted felon, were arrested in Miami Beach after an arsenal of weapons was found in their vehicle during a Sunday afternoon traffic stop.

Nicholas Fuller, Dallas Campbell-Green and Brian Connard (Miami-Dade Corrections)

According to Miami Beach police, Nicholas Fuller, Dallas Campbell-Green and Brian Connard, all from Tennessee, were stopped near 15th Street and Euclid Avenue.

That’s when police found the weapons.

Weapons recovered during traffic stop. (Courtesy: Miami Beach Police Department)

All three now face felony weapon charges.

The driver and another woman, also in the vehicle, were both let go at the scene.

