MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami Police are asking for your help finding a missing 13-year-old girl and they are worried about her safety after a family member told them she was threatening to take her own life.

According to Miami police detectives, Chloe Maarouf was reported missing Monday morning from 117 SW 10 Street at approximately 2 a.m.

“Her mother did tell police that she had threatened to hurt herself which is why we consider her to be an endangered juvenile at this point,” explained Miami Police spokeswoman Officer Kiara Delva. “Anyone who sees her or recognizes her picture should call 911 right away. Detectives are concerned for her safety. And Chloe if you are watching this call us. We do have resources to help. We don’t want her doing anything to harm herself or do anything that would be devastating to her family. Detectives will be working around the clock searching the area she is missing from. We do have surveillance tape of her in a stairwell of the building but that is not being released at this time.”

Chloe is 5’4, weighs approximately 110 lbs, she has brown hair with green/blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a hot pink hat, black sweater with a logo on the back, white socks with black shoes, carrying a red/brown backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gonzalez or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.