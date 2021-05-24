WATCH LIVEGov. Ron DeSantis news conference at FIU in Miami
By CBSMiami.com Team
OPA-LOCKA (CBSMiami) – Police in Opa-Locka are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

It happened in the 1300 block of Ali-Baba Avenue.

One of the men died on the scene.

The other was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

His condition is not known.

