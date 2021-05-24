OPA-LOCKA (CBSMiami) – Police in Opa-Locka are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one man dead and another injured.
It happened in the 1300 block of Ali-Baba Avenue.READ MORE: Florida Vaccination Total Tops 10 Million People
One of the men died on the scene.READ MORE: Miami Weather: Dry and Mostly Sunny But High Risk Of Rip Currents At Beach
The other was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.
His condition is not known.MORE NEWS: ShotSpotter Alert Leads Police To Scene Of Deadly Drive-By Shooting In NW Miami-Dade