MIAMI (CBSMiami) — After a beautiful weekend, South Florida woke up to a slightly cooler start with lows falling to the upper 60s inland on Monday morning. Low to mid 70s around the rest of Broward and Miami-Dade. Our average low is 74 degrees.

Monday will be dry and mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents at the beach.

Monday night will be nice and comfortable with lows in the low 70s.

Tuesday, the Spring like weather continues with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s. Tuesday night, there’s a celestial treat in the sky with the Super Flower Blood Moon and a lunar eclipse. In South Florida and along the east coast, we will all be able to enjoy the supermoon. Perigee occurs at 9:21 Tuesday night May 25 when the moon will appear 7% bigger and about 15% brighter than a typical full moon.

The lunar eclipse will occur early Wednesday morning but unfortunately here in South Florida, the moon will be setting before the total eclipse occurs. At 5:45 am Wednesday, May 26 the partial eclipse will begin as the moon moves into Earth’s shadow. The moonset occurs just after 6:30 am, well before the total eclipse which begins at 7:11 am.

The rest of the week we will enjoy a tranquil and mainly dry weather pattern with warmer highs in the upper 80s.

This weekend some moisture may increase the rain chance a bit