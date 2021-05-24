MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Big changes are coming to summer youth programs in Miami-Dade.
County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, along with District 8 Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins, announced on Monday the "Safe Summers Program."
Cava said the initiative will bring new resources and new youth centers while focusing on keeping kids safe and away from gun violence.
"This will be a whole child, whole family, whole neighborhood evidence-based approach to keeping our children in our community safe, and also support revitalization within communities," Cava said. "I couldn't be more excited."
Cava said nearly $2 million will be invested in the program to expand it in the fall.