TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody released the 2021 Hurricane Preparedness Guide on Monday, about one week ahead of the official start of the Atlantic Hurricane season.

The hurricane preparedness guide has information about major storms, how to prepare your home for a hurricane strike and how to avoid scams in the aftermath of a storm.

Following last year’s record-breaking season, Attorney General Moody is encouraging Floridians to get prepared now and not later.

“Preparing for hurricane and dealing with the aftermath of a major storm is an unfortunate reality of living in Florida. If you are new to our great state, or need to update your family’s plan, the 2021 Hurricane preparedness Guide is a great resource of information. The guide includes hurricane safety tips, as well as information about how to avoid being swindled after a storm. The safety of your family, pets and property depends on preparation you make now – before disaster strikes,” Moody said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season to be active with 13 to 20 named storms developing—with six to 10 of those storms becoming hurricanes. Beginning with the 2021 season, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center will use 1991-2020 as the new 30-year period of record, with the average number of storms per season increasing to 14 named storms and seven hurricanes. Last year’s record-breaking season saw 30 named storms, 13 of which were hurricanes with six becoming major hurricanes.

In addition to this state guide, another great resource is the upcoming CBS4 News Special Hurricane 2021: Preparing In A Pandemic.

The special examines ongoing COVID-19 concerns impact sheltering plans and evacuation orders plus has information you need to know pets, climate concerns, and interviews with the National Hurricane Center along with an interview with the new Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie.

Don’t miss Hurricane 2021: Preparing in a Pandemic which airs Saturday, May 29 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday May 30 at 11:30 a.m. and again Tuesday, June 1 at 7:00 p.m.