MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida gas prices are declining as more than 2 million Floridians prepare to travel for Memorial Day. AAA recently forecast out of those 2 million Florida travelers, the majority of them will take a road trip of 50 miles or more.

It’s unclear exactly what price those travelers will find when they go to fill up next weekend, but Floridians are currently paying an average price of $2.87 per gallon. That’s 2 cents less than a week ago and 4 cents less than the highest price so far this year.

“Unless pump prices suddenly rise this week, holiday travelers will find gas prices that are slightly below what they paid on Memorial Day 2018,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “While expectations of strong holiday fuel demand can carry the potential for causing higher pump prices, wholesale gasoline prices dropped 5 cents last week. That means gas prices could drift lower as the weekend approaches, but things can change quickly in the fuel market.”

Historical Memorial Day Gas Prices Florida National 2020 $1.88 $1.96 2019 $2.60 $2.83 2018 $2.91 $2.97

