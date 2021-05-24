MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida gas prices are declining as more than 2 million Floridians prepare to travel for Memorial Day. AAA recently forecast out of those 2 million Florida travelers, the majority of them will take a road trip of 50 miles or more.
It’s unclear exactly what price those travelers will find when they go to fill up next weekend, but Floridians are currently paying an average price of $2.87 per gallon. That’s 2 cents less than a week ago and 4 cents less than the highest price so far this year.READ MORE: Police Confirm Murder-Suicide In Deaths Of Father, 4-Year-Old Son Greyson Kessler Hours Before Emergency Pick-Up Order Was Denied
“Unless pump prices suddenly rise this week, holiday travelers will find gas prices that are slightly below what they paid on Memorial Day 2018,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “While expectations of strong holiday fuel demand can carry the potential for causing higher pump prices, wholesale gasoline prices dropped 5 cents last week. That means gas prices could drift lower as the weekend approaches, but things can change quickly in the fuel market.”READ MORE: Florida Attorney General Moody Issues 2021 Hurricane Preparedness Guide
|Historical Memorial Day Gas Prices
|Florida
|National
|2020
|$1.88
|$1.96
|2019
|$2.60
|$2.83
|2018
|$2.91
|$2.97
MORE NEWS: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs Bill To Stop Big Tech Censorship
Regional Prices
- Most expensive metro markets – Panama City ($3.05), Walton Beach-Boca Raton ($3.01), Tallahassee ($2.99)
- Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($2.79), Orlando ($2.81), Jacksonville ($2.82), Tampa Bay ($2.82)