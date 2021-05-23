FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A family representative has identified the child and man found dead in a Fort Lauderdale apartment.

Police were called to the scene to the Las Olas by the River Condominiums, located at 520 SE 5th Avenue, around 11:30 p.m. Friday night.

FLPD said the bodies of a child and adult were found inside unit 2308. The department has not released names, but family representative identified both the 4-year-old boy and adult in a statement to CBS4.

“The family of Greyson Martin Kessler is devastated by the loss of our baby boy. Greyson was the kindest, smartest, most animated kid we have ever known.

“Greyson’s mother, Alison Kessler, did everything she could to keep her child safe from harm. We feel that the system failed us at every level, from her attorney to the police department, to the court system.

“There were many red flags exhibited by John Stacey that were never acted upon, even though Alison reported his bizarre and threatening behavior and went through all the proper channels. This tragedy could have been prevented if proper action had been taken to help Alison and Greyson.

“Greyson was the light of our lives, and the world is darker without him in it. Those who wish to help can donate to our GoFundMe.“

The GoFundMe organizers Sydney McLane and Ali Kessler claim it was a murder-suicide.

According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the boy’s mother received an email from a judge denying denying her motion for an emergency pick-up order less than 12 hours after the discovery of the bodies. The judge said the motion “does not present an emergency as it addresses the issue of child visitation.”

Residents who live in the area say they are shocked.

“I live in the area and I barely hear news like this, but it was pretty surprising and devastating and horrible. I hope police find out what happened. It is just scary something can happen like that so close to you,” said Fort Lauderdale resident Natalie Raad.