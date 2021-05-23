MIAMI (CBSMiami) – FIU students whipped up an award-winning drink at a South Beach Wine & Food Festival competition.

The Art of Tiki Cocktail Showdown took place at South Beach’s Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel on Saturday night.

Students in the “FIU Bartender’s Guild” battled alongside professional mixologists and bartenders.

The team ended up taking home the People’s Choice Award for their drink called “The Sunblazer.”

The drink was made with six ingredients, including: pineapple juice, lemon juice, Bacardi Ocho and even honey syrup cultivated by the FIU Beekeeping Association.

“It feels so special because usually it takes a lot of time to get into the industry and break into a space like this,” said FIU student Rebecca Bohigas. “And so for us to get this experience while we’re students and really get that hands on is preparing us for life in the real world.”

All of the proceeds from SOBEWFF goes to FIU’s Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management. To date, the food festival has raised more than $31.8 million for the school.