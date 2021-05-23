  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMThe Equalizer
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at11PM
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:FIU Chaplin School of Hospitality, Local TV, Miami News, South Beach Wine & Food Festival

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – FIU students whipped up an award-winning drink at a South Beach Wine & Food Festival competition.

The Art of Tiki Cocktail Showdown took place at South Beach’s Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel on Saturday night.

READ MORE: 4-Year-Old Greyson Martin Kessler Identified By Family Representative As Child Found Dead In Fort Lauderdale Apartment

Students in the “FIU Bartender’s Guild” battled alongside professional mixologists and bartenders.

The team ended up taking home the People’s Choice Award for their drink called “The Sunblazer.”

READ MORE: Researchers Exploring Effects Of Air Pollution On Children's Health

The drink was made with six ingredients, including: pineapple juice, lemon juice, Bacardi Ocho and even honey syrup cultivated by the FIU Beekeeping Association.

“It feels so special because usually it takes a lot of time to get into the industry and break into a space like this,” said FIU student Rebecca Bohigas. “And so for us to get this experience while we’re students and really get that hands on is preparing us for life in the real world.”

MORE NEWS: Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Wins Florida State Baseball Championship

All of the proceeds from SOBEWFF goes to FIU’s Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management. To date, the food festival has raised more than $31.8 million for the school.

CBSMiami.com Team