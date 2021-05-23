ISLAMORADA (CBSMiami/AP) — South Florida may have warm weather and beautiful beaches, but it also has an infamous drug trade which keeps popping up, literally, along the coast of the Florida Keys. That’s because packages of cocaine keep washing ashore the Florida Keys.

The most recent packages washed up on Wednesday and Thursday on the Islamorada shoreline. Each package weighed about 2.4 pounds (1.1 kilograms), Adam Hoffner, a U.S. Border Patrol spokesman, told the Miami Herald.

On Monday night, anglers in Lower Matecumbe Key found a 2.4-pound (1.1 kilogram) package of cocaine.

At the start of the month, a boater off Marathon discovered a large sack filled with five bundles of marijuana weighing 62 pounds.

In early March, a snorkeler found 25 bricks of cocaine floating in the water near Mile Marker 72 near Craig Key.

Last December, 74 pounds of cocaine were found by a fisherman about 15 miles offshore and south of Sugarloaf Key.

In August and September of 2020, almost 150 pounds of marijuana were found floating off the island chain or washed up on the shore and in July of the same year, more than 50 pounds of cocaine washed up near Grassy Key.

