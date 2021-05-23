MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Ana has weakened to a depression and is expected to become remnant low soon.

As of 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Ana was 540 miles northeast of Bermuda.

The depression is moving toward the northeast near 17 mph and this heading with an increase in forward speed is expected through Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Ana is forecast to become a remnant low by Sunday night and dissipate on Monday.

Posing no threat to land, there are no watches or warnings in effect for the storm.

Ana was the first named storm in the Atlantic this year, though hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June 1.

Meteorologists expect the 2021 season to be busy, but not as crazy as the record-breaking 2020 season, which had 30 named storms, 14 hurricanes and 6 major hurricanes.

Hurricane experts from Colorado State University are predicting 14 named storms, including 7 hurricanes. Three of the hurricanes are forecast to become major storms of Category 3 to 5 with sustained winds of at least 111 mph.

The NOAA outlook, which came out May 20, is calling for 13-20 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes of which 3-5 will be major hurricanes (category 3 or higher).