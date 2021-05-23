MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Ana is barely holding on as a tropical cyclone.

As of 10:40 a.m. Sunday, Ana was 425 miles northeast of Bermuda.

Ana is moving toward the northeast near 14 mph and this heading with an increase in forward speed is expected during the next day or so.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center.

Ana is forecast to become post-tropical by tonight and dissipate on Monday.

Posing no threat to land, there are no watches or warnings in effect for the storm.

Ana was the first named storm in the Atlantic this year, though hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June 1.

Meteorologists expect the 2021 season to be busy, but not as crazy as the record-breaking 2020 season, which had 30 named storms, 14 hurricanes and 6 major hurricanes.

Hurricane experts from Colorado State University are predicting 14 named storms, including 7 hurricanes. Three of the hurricanes are forecast to become major storms of Category 3 to 5 with sustained winds of at least 111 mph.

The NOAA outlook, which came out May 20, is calling for 13-20 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes of which 3-5 will be major hurricanes (category 3 or higher).