MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Someone in Pennsylvania, and not Florida unfortunately, has won one of the largest Mega Millions jackpots in history.

A winning Mega Millions ticket from Friday night’s drawing, was sold in the Keystone state, worth an estimated prize of $515 million, or $349.3 million if taken in a lump sum payment.

It’s the ninth largest jackpot awarded since the game began in 2002.

The winning numbers were 6-9-17-18-48, with 8 as the Mega Ball.

In January, a winning ticket worth more than $1 billion sold in Michigan.

The next Mega Million drawing is $20 million ($13.5 million cash).

Watch that drawing on Tuesday night during the CBS4 News at 11, your official lottery station.