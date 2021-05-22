MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Someone in Pennsylvania, and not Florida unfortunately, has won one of the largest Mega Millions jackpots in history.
A winning Mega Millions ticket from Friday night's drawing, was sold in the Keystone state, worth an estimated prize of $515 million, or $349.3 million if taken in a lump sum payment.
It’s the ninth largest jackpot awarded since the game began in 2002.
The winning numbers were 6-9-17-18-48, with 8 as the Mega Ball.
In January, a winning ticket worth more than $1 billion sold in Michigan.
The next Mega Million drawing is $20 million ($13.5 million cash).
