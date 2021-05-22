  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PM2021 PGA Championship
    7:00 PMCBS 4 News 7PM
    7:30 PMThe Audible
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:FLA LOTTERY, Florida Lottery, Florida News, Local TV, Mega Millions, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Someone in Pennsylvania, and not Florida unfortunately, has won one of the largest Mega Millions jackpots in history.

A winning Mega Millions ticket from Friday night’s drawing, was sold in the Keystone state, worth an estimated prize of $515 million, or $349.3 million if taken in a lump sum payment.

READ MORE: Lose Something? Packages Of Cocaine Keep Washing Ashore The Florida Keys

It’s the ninth largest jackpot awarded since the game began in 2002.

The winning numbers were 6-9-17-18-48, with 8 as the Mega Ball.

READ MORE: Miami-Based Winemaker Donae Burston Gets Boost From Alcohol Giant

In January, a winning ticket worth more than $1 billion sold in Michigan.

The next Mega Million drawing is $20 million ($13.5 million cash).

Watch that drawing on Tuesday night during the CBS4 News at 11, your official lottery station.

MORE NEWS: New Voter ID Rules In Florida, Other States, Raise Concerns Of Fraud & Ballot Rejection

 

CBSMiami.com Team