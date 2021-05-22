MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat is expanding its seat capacity to 17,000 starting Thursday, May 27 for Game 3 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The seat capacity is increasing from 8,600 to 17,000 seats for all remaining playoff games.

As a result of the expanding capacity, additional tickets will go on sale starting Monday, May 24 at 4:00 p.m. via Ticketmaster.com.

The capacity increase means there won’t be any more physical distancing between seats, however, other health and safety protocols remain in place including the wearing of masks. Masks must still be worn throughout the Arena when not eating or drinking.

All current health and safety protocols can be found by visiting HEAT.com/FanSafety.

“This last-minute approval to increase our capacity comes after we have already sold tickets for the first three home games of Round 1 of the Playoffs, said Eric Woolworth, President of The HEAT Group’s Business Operations. “We realize this may be an inconvenience to some fans who have already purchased tickets, and we apologize for that, but we believe strongly that we owe it to our players to provide the best homecourt advantage for them to compete in the Playoffs.”

All HEAT Season Ticket Members will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets made available by this increase in capacity via their exclusive Season Ticket Member pre-sale. HEAT Season Ticket Members will receive communication directly from the team outlining their ticket options. Fans who purchased tickets but who no longer want to attend the game due to the removal of the physical distancing requirement may request a refund for their tickets via their place of purchase.