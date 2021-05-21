MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fully-vaccinated fans will no longer have to wear masks when attending Miami Marlins home games at loadDepot Park.
Fans who are not vaccinated are encouraged to mask up and follow the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.
In addition to the mask policy change, the Marlins also plan to remove pod seating and allow 100 percent capacity at the ballpark starting July 5.
LoanDepot park is limited to about a 27 percent capacity at the moment.
Other notable changes are in effect at the ballpark as well.
- Bag Policies: clear bags are permitted inside loanDepot park. Bags cannot exceed 16”x16”x8” in size and must be plastic, vinyl, or PVC material. Exceptions will be made for small clutches no larger than 4.5”x6.5”.
- Rideshare Transportation: a full-scale rideshare operation is available in East Lot 1 at loanDepot park.
- Drink Rails: standing drink rails are open on concourses throughout loanDepot park to provide event attendees another location to consume food & beverage in addition to their seat location
- Stroller Check-In: event attendees can check strollers upon entry to loanDepot park at both Home Plate Entrance and Third Base Entrance
- Condiment Carts: condiments are dispensed by using self-serve pumps. For the safety of all guests, hand sanitizer is available at each condiment cart and pumps are periodically sanitized by event staff.
Ticket information for Marlins home games after the month of June will be released at a later date.