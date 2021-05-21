MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) — Former President Donald Trump is planning to resume his signature campaign-style rallies in several battleground states including Florida.

He told right-wing media outfit “One America News” he’s planning rallies in Florida, Ohio, and North Carolina.

Trump says he will be releasing a schedule soon.

Aides say the former president has been eager to return to the rally stage.

The freewheeling MAGA rallies — some of which ran more than two hours in below-freezing temperatures near the end of his 2020 campaign — have long been Trump’s primary way of galvanizing his core supporters and generating headlines.

Trump is expected to address the North Carolina Republican Party’s 2021 state convention next month — an event that will count as the North Carolina “rally” he referred to in his interview with OAN, Trump spokesman Jason Miller later clarified.

Though he’s not on the ballot, Trump has been assisting embattled GOP incumbents and candidates running in the 2022 midterm elections.

He has also teased a potential White House bid in 2024.

The former President has made limited public appearances since leaving office on January 20 and taking up residence at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Besides delivering remarks in February at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, he has made impromptu cameos at political fundraisers and weddings around his oceanfront property and spoke privately to Republican donors at a spring retreat hosted by the RNC in early April.

(©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)