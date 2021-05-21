  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:American Airlines, Local TV, Miami International Airport, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A system wide issue impacted flights at Miami International Airport early Friday morning.

American Airlines said there was a technical issued with Sabre, which they and other carriers use for bookings.

READ MORE: Viewing Friday For Miami Teen Diani Gomez Killed In Hit And Run

In a statement later it said, “This technical issue has been resolved. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

READ MORE: Zoning Approved For ALF To Be Built On Property Of Norman Brothers Produce

Long lines formed at MIA as passengers waited for the system to be restored. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport said they did not have any issues

MORE NEWS: Miami Beach Announces Restrictions For Memorial Day Holiday Weekend

Travelers flying out of MIA are urged to check with their airline for possible flight delays.

CBSMiami.com Team