MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A system wide issue impacted flights at Miami International Airport early Friday morning.
American Airlines said there was a technical issued with Sabre, which they and other carriers use for bookings.
In a statement later it said, "This technical issue has been resolved. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."
Long lines formed at MIA as passengers waited for the system to be restored. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport said they did not have any issues
Travelers flying out of MIA are urged to check with their airline for possible flight delays.