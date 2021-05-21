MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Where’s the beef? It’s at the Burger Bash, arguably the most popular event at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival which is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

More than 24 restaurants from all over the county put their best burgers on the line Friday night to compete for the title of the Schweid and Sons very Best Burger award.

The competition was fierce and so were the judges which included CBS4’s own Entertainment and Lifestyle reporter Lisa Petrillo.

Host Bobby Flay said this is an event that matters.

Behind all of the glamour and private dinners that can sell for as much as $500 a ticket, the festival has been quietly working behind the scenes to help restaurants struggling during the pandemic.

So, who has the best burgers?

American Social took home the Best Burger Award and KUSH took the People’s Choice Award.

As for Lisa Petrillo, she is going to be laying off hamburgers for a while.

This year’s festival kicked off Thursday night with a poolside party at the Fontainebleau Hotel hosted by Martha Stewart and a surprise performance by The Chainsmokers.

The festival, which runs through Sunday, was postponed for several months due to COVID and is now under new restrictions, including half capacity at the big-name events. Normally 3,000 tickets would be sold for Guy Fieri’s popular BBQ and champagne dinner Saturday night, but that number was cut in half.

All events except for the wine series are taking place outdoors, along with temperature checks and mask requirements.