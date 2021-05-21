MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With just days to go until the officials start of the Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center is already monitoring two systems.

The National Hurricane Center said that showers and thunderstorms associated with a non-tropical low-pressure area about 450 miles east-northeast of Bermuda have become better organized.

The low has not yet acquired subtropical storm characteristics. However, if current trends continue advisories could be initiated on the system later on Friday as it moves west to west-southwest to the northeast of Bermuda. This system is then forecast to move northeastward into a more hostile environment by Saturday night or Sunday.

The National Hurricane Center is giving this a 90 percent chance of formation in the next 2 to 5 days.

Meanwhile, in the western Gulf of Mexico, a low-level center of circulation is forming, associated with a mid to upper-level disturbance. However, shower and thunderstorm activity remains disorganized. Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for development, and a short-lived tropical depression or storm could form before the disturbance moves inland over the northwestern Gulf coast Friday night.

Regardless of development, the system could produce heavy rainfall over portions of southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana during the next few days.

The National Hurricane Center is giving this a medium potential (a 40 percent chance) of development.