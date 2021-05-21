MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a mild start to Friday with temperatures mostly low to mid-70s across South Florida.

A very breezy and mostly sunny afternoon ahead with highs in the low 80s.

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect through late Friday due to wind gusts up to 25 knots, 5 to 8 foot seas and choppy conditions on the bays. There is a high risk of rip currents through Sunday due to the rough surf.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning and a Fire Weather Watch through Saturday for the interior and southwest portions of the state due to enhanced fire weather conditions. TIt said “breezy conditions and dry fuels” will lead to a high fire danger.

Saturday will be breezy but not quite as blustery as the past few days. We will still have an east wind of 10 to 20 miles per hour and gusts as high as 25 mph. Highs will remain below normal in the low 80s and we will enjoy plenty of sunshine. There is just a slight chance of a few showers on the breeze.

Sunday the wind will subside and lighten up. The breeze will be out of the east at 10 to 15 mph. It will be warmer, in the mid-80s, for the second half of the weekend. Even warmer early next week with highs in the upper 80s.