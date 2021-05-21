MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police have made an arrest in attempted sexual assault at a Brickell apartment building.

Diontae Blackman, 23, has been charged with attempted sexual battery, attempted aggravated battery with a weapon, aggravated assault, burglary, and kidnapping.

The arrest came two days after Miami police released surveillance of the man who attacked a woman the luxury Brickell Flatiron, in the 1000 block of SE 1 Avenue.

The woman told police she had just returned to her apartment building after a jog and a man followed her inside and got into an elevator with her.

When she got off on her floor, Blackman followed her to her apartment, pushed her inside when she opened the door, and then closed the door behind him, according to the arrest report.

Blackman then reportedly pulled a metal rod from his pants and struck her several times as he demanded that she perform a sexual act on him.

He then ordered her to go to the bedroom and tried to force her onto the bed, according to the report.

The two struggled and at one point the woman was able to grab the rod and Blackman left the bedroom, according to police.

The woman then locked herself in the bedroom, went to the balcony, and screamed for help.

Police said the woman’s actions enabled them to respond immediately and obtain the surveillance video of her attacker.

The surveillance video shows the woman’s assailant getting into the elevator with her and then leaving the building.

Miami police said a member of the public helped them make the arrest.

“City of Miami police officers received a tip from a viewer who recognized the subject as the one responsible in this case. Through investigative means, detectives were able to successfully locate that subject and bring him in for questioning at which point he made a confession to his involvement in this case,” said a police spokeswoman. “This is a prime example of why we encourage the public to reach out to us, no matter how small they think the tip may be.”

Blackman was detained on Thursday and his arrest was announced Friday morning.