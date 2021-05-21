MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami man is under arrest, accused of operating two brothels in Miami-Dade County.

Almicar Jose Leon, 42, is a licensed Florida real estate agent who police say ran two brothers in Miami-Dade County. One in an apartment in Doral and another disguised as a spa in West Kendall, located next to a child day care center.

Leon was jailed late Thursday facing more than two dozen charges including deriving financial support from prostitution and money laundering.

Detectives say the West Kendall location at 13155 SW 134 Street, employed six women who were all working as prostitutes. The women appeared on several social media platforms offering their services, according to an arrest report. Leon, police said, would recruit the women through ads on Craigslist.

A woman who has been in the building complex for more than three years says it was raided in 2019.

“In 2019 right before coronavirus, it was like 5 in the afternoon, and I was getting ready to leave and a swarm of FBI agents’ cars just came. And I was like ‘What is going on?’ There were not many people left in the building besides myself,” she recalled.

She also told CBS4 News she never suspicious activity, but her husband did.

“He seen the young girls and had mentioned it. So, when the FBI were here no one was arrested because they were not inside. We were not surprised.”

She says the tenants of the so-called spa were evicted before December of 2019 for not paying rent.

Jacqueline James, another business owner, said she would sometimes see young girl walking around late at night.

“I would also see traffic in the nighttime and strange vehicles, but it never occurred to me that something like that was happening,” she said. I am so glad he was caught.”

Leon remained jailed Friday morning. His bond was set at 764-thousand dollars.