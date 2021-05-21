MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Carnival is set to restart festival season Columbus Day weekend.

“We are excited to once again be able to showcase the Miami Carnival in person. We have missed being able to present our pageantry, music, and Caribbean Culture with everyone,” said Joan Hinkson-Justin, chair of the Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee.

COVID safety measures have been implemented, including a plan of reduced capacity.

“Our committee has been diligently working with both Miami-Dade, and Broward Counties to ensure that we can plan our cultural event, with the health and safety of our stakeholders and patrons as a key part of that plan,” said Hinkson-Justin.

That said, producers of the event stated capacity could increase and other protocols could be relaxed if local COVID-19 positivity rates continue to decline.

“We are excited to again partner with Miami Carnival as they plan to navigate bringing the cultural event back to an in-person platform,” said Connie W. Kinnard, vice president of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau. “With the generations of persons of Caribbean descent who have made Miami their home and the tourists coming in from other regions, Miami Carnival is an important part of our cultural tourism economy.”

To keep up with official updates of 2021 Miami Carnival events and programming, click here.