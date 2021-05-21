NORTH MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – A South Florida driver was hospitalized Friday afternoon after being shot in the area of the Golden Glades interchange.
It happened in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike when someone in a grey SUV opened fire on the driver of white Honda sedan.
The driver of the Honda was shot in his left arm and transported to Aventura Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The grey SUV took off and has not been found.
If anyone has any information on the suspect, they are urged to contact FHP by dialing *FHP (*347).