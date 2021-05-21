MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Are you looking for a deal this weekend? The state of Florida might be able to help. That’s because unclaimed property items that have been turned over to the state will be put up for auction.

Attendees can bid on diamonds, rare coins, and even vintage baseball cards.

It’s the first in-person, unclaimed property auction since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis says they’re selling all the stuff that’s left in safety deposit boxes when the owner stops paying the bank fees and they have more than one billion dollars in unclaimed assets.

Until the money is claimed, the funds are used to help support public education in Florida.

The auction is being held Saturday, May 22 at 9:00 a.m. at the Miami Airport Marriott located at 1201 S. LeJeune Road Building A.

Patronis says one in five Floridians have some type of unclaimed property, adding that more than one billion dollars in assets have yet to be claimed.

Anyone who thinks they may have unclaimed property or money can visit FLTreasureHunt.gov.