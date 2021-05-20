MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The South Beach Wine and Food Festival is back, starting with Italian Bites night.

Due to shutdowns, the festival was the last big event of 2020 in February of last year. It’s now the first large scale event of 2021.

Normally, there would be about 4,000 people in attendance. But organizers said they’re keeping it down to around 1,100 because of the pandemic.

Some of the safety measures included COVID-sniffing dogs. If a guest showed any signs, they had to get out of the line and take a rapid test.

As for the event itself, there were over 30 different booths focused on Italian cuisine. The reduced capacity also meant eventgoers got to breeze through lines to grab some bites.

“It looks different, it feels different, but we are glad to be back. And I really feel that it’s going to be a really nice, safe, comfortable experience,” said Festival founder Lee Schrager. “And to everyone who’s coming out and supporting us, from our talent to the sponsors to the best audience in Miami ever, we’re just happy to have you back and we are just so thankful for all your support all these years.”

Celeb chef Giada De Laurentiis was the big name at Thursday’s night event.

And while there will be fewer events overall this SOBEWFF, which is in its 20th year, there will be plenty of heavy hitters in the food world attending, from Bobby Flay to Guy Fieri.

