MIAMI (CBS Miami) — Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade.
Police were called out around 11 p.m. Wednesday to the area of Bird Road and Southwest 107th Avenue.
There they found a car riddled with bullet holes on the driver's side in front of a Chevron gas station.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue tells us one person was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center. No word on their condition.
Around a mile away there was another crime scene on Southwest 98th Avenue at 51st Terrace in a residential neighborhood.
Police have not said if the two scenes are connected.