By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Bird Road Shooting, Brooke Shafer, Local TV, Miami News, Miami-Dade Shooting, Shooting Investigation

MIAMI (CBS Miami) — Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade.

Police were called out around 11 p.m. Wednesday to the area of Bird Road and Southwest 107th Avenue.

There they found a car riddled with bullet holes on the driver’s side in front of a Chevron gas station.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue tells us one person was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center. No word on their condition.

Around a mile away there was another crime scene on Southwest 98th Avenue at 51st Terrace in a residential neighborhood.

Police have not said if the two scenes are connected.

