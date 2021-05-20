MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a mild start to Thursday with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

It will windy again with a mix of sun and clouds, afternoon highs will remain below normal in the low to mid-80s.

Thursday morning saw sustained winds out of the east at 20 to 25 miles per hour with gusts as high as 30 mph. A Wind Advisory has been issued until 8 p.m. for coastal Broward, coastal Miami-Dade, Cutler Bay, and Homestead due to the blustery conditions, gusts as high as 35 mph are possible. It is best to secure any loose objects outside that may be blown around by the strong winds.

Hazardous marine and beach conditions continue through Friday due to the windy weather. A Small Craft Advisory has been extended through Friday due to rough conditions and wind gusts as high as 35 knots. The high risk for rip currents continues through Friday as well due to the strong onshore flow. It is not safe to go swimming in the ocean.

This weekend the winds will begin to lighten up and we will see warmer highs in the mid to upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday.