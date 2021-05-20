MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new COVID-19 testing site is coming to Miami International Airport.
On Friday, county leaders will cut the ribbon on Communitel's COVID-19 testing facility.
Testing will be done daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Travelers and airport employees can either walk in or schedule an appointment.
The facility will offer two types of rapid tests – PCR and Antigen. PCR test results come back within 40 minutes and Antigen test results within 24 hours.
COVID-19 vaccinations are also being made available by the county at the airport for employees, their family and friends, state residents, travelers who live or work in Florida. Those wanting a shot can walk in or schedule an appointment.
The Pfizer vaccine will be available from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on:
- June 1-4
- June 7
The vaccination sites during those dates and times are:
- Concourse D, 4th Floor Auditorium, upstairs from Door 1
- Drive-through location: 75 Bus Road, Miami, FL 33102 (MIA taxi overflow lot)
Anyone wishing to be vaccinated can pre-register by calling (305) 614-2014.