By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new COVID-19 testing site is coming to Miami International Airport.

On Friday, county leaders will cut the ribbon on Communitel’s COVID-19 testing facility.

Testing will be done daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Travelers and airport employees can either walk in or schedule an appointment.

The facility will offer two types of rapid tests – PCR and Antigen. PCR test results come back within 40 minutes and Antigen test results within 24 hours.

COVID-19 vaccinations are also being made available by the county at the airport for employees, their family and friends, state residents, travelers who live or work in Florida. Those wanting a shot can walk in or schedule an appointment.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on:

  • June 1-4
  • June 7

The vaccination sites during those dates and times are:

  • Concourse D, 4th Floor Auditorium, upstairs from Door 1
  • Drive-through location: 75 Bus Road, Miami, FL 33102 (MIA taxi overflow lot)

Anyone wishing to be vaccinated can pre-register by calling (305) 614-2014.

