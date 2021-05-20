WATCH LIVECBS4 News This Morning
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach is making plans for big crowds this Memorial Day weekend.

On Tuesday, the city announced some of the restrictions that will be in place.

License tag readers will be in use across the MacArthur and Julia Tuttle Causeways, which will also have reduced lanes going eastbound.

Some beaches will see caps on how many people can access them.

There will also be a traffic loop in place to keep flow moving.

And the city will put a stop to Slingshot, scooter and golf cart rentals.