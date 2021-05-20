MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A day after Miami police released surveillance of a predator who attacked a woman in a luxury high-rise, there is fear and frustration.

Some at Brickell Flatiron say management has refused to acknowledge the breach and everyone hasn’t been told about the incident.

“Who would have guessed the guy got away and they didn’t feel the need to tell us,” said Alexander Plomaritis.

Plomaritis said he returned home to his girlfriend and learned about the crime.

“She heard the woman screaming. She’s traumatized from the experience. They won’t acknowledge it happened and that’s unfortunate,” he said.

Plomaritis said he has tried to talk to building managers about what happened and it’s fallen on deaf ears.

“There’s plenty of young women who live in this building and they deserve the right to feel safe. And they aren’t doing anything about it right now, and that’s the biggest problem,” he said.

The Flatiron opened in 2019. Units start at $500,000. Rent runs just under $4,000 a month.

It is a very busy place with residents and delivery people going in and out constantly. There’s a doorman, at least part of the time.

Although you need a blue fob to get in the building and the elevator, on the surveillance you see the assailant nonchalantly walk out of the Flatiron. You can also clearly see other people opening the front door without using a fob.

“You never know whether someone is a resident or not. It’s hard to recognize who is familiar,” said longtime resident Elizabeth Cordova.

After CBS4 showed her the video of the assailant easily gaining access to the building and elevator, she was stunned.

“I’m nervous. I don’t want to walk alone anymore. I didn’t know this had happened,” she said.

While some residents say they haven’t seen much of a response, others say management is paying attention.

“They upped the security in the lobby and the elevator halls. You see them standing there,” said Veronica Vallarino.

In response to our questions, KW Property Management said simply, “We do not comment on active police investigations.”