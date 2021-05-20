MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Ahead of World Oceans Day on June 8th, Inter Miami CF has launched a new jersey made in part with recycled plastic.

Plastic pollution is a significant issue for the world, especially with regards to the ocean.

The adidas Primeblue jersey is made with a yarn containing 50 percent Parley Ocean Plastic, upcycled plastic waste recovered from shorelines and coastal areas.

Inter Miami said it hopes to send a message that others will follow.

“The oceans can be this clear of plastic, but it is up to us to be the difference and to be the protectors of the ocean,” said the team’s Senior Vice President of Brand and Marketing Mike Ridley.

Fans can buy their own adidas Primeblue jerseys by visiting HERE.

The team will debut the jersey on Saturday, May 29, when Inter Miami hosts D.C. United at 8 p.m. at DRV PNK Stadium. Fans attending the match will be able to buy them at the stadium while supplies last. The first 50 fans to buy one at the Inter Miami Team Store will receive a complimentary adidas reusable water bottle.

The players’ match-worn jerseys from the game will be auctioned to raise funds for the Inter Miami CF Foundation’s sustainability efforts.