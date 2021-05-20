FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Human remains have been found at a site in Oakland Park after several days of digging by law enforcement.

The excavation was part of a criminal investigation by the Broward Sheriff’s Office, working in conjunction with the FBI.

The site is located in the 4200 block of North Dixie Highway. Investigators believe the person’s death and burial took place sometime between 2014 and 2015. At that time, the area was undeveloped land.

The sheriff’s office said they are now awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the individual’s identity and the manner of the individual’s death.

Broward sheriff’s homicide detectives, working with the FBI and other federal and local agencies, are asking for anyone who might have seen, heard, or recorded something from that time frame in that area to share those details.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at (954) 321-4376 or Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) or go online at browardcrimestoppers.org.