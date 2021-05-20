BROWARD (CBSMiami) – The cyclist who survived after being hit by a stolen SUV during a police chase Wednesday is speaking out about his recovery.

“It could have been a lot worse,” said Michael Evans.

The 34-year-old is now a wheelchair and a neck brace as he recovers at Broward Health.

Five teens were in the SUV that hit Evans and kept going near Broward Blvd. and I-95 before jumping on the interstate.

“Some car came by and never stopped,” said Evans.

Evans is recovering at Broward Health.

The force of the SUV left him with injuries to the head and neck, and he also has a spine fracture.

“I don’t know how long I’m going to be out of work or how I’m going to get to work anymore,” said Evans.

Evans also credits his life to a good Samaritan who stopped to help.

“If that person wasn’t there, I could have been lying in the street for a long time,” said Evans.

CBS4 spoke to a coworker of Evans who saw it happen and rushed to his side.

“There was a lot of blood everywhere,” said Stroder. “He wanted to get up and i kept telling him ‘no’ and I was pushing him down to stay still.”

While Evans recovers, one of the five teens involved in the chase appeared in front of a Broward County judge.

“I have reviewed the probable cause affidavit, and I am of the opinion that there does indeed exist sufficient facts to support a valid arrest,” said the judge.

Mikel Turner, 16, only spoke to ask the judge one question.

“When is my release date?” asked Turner.

Turner and four other teens were taken into custody and taken to the hospital after that chaotic crash.

They are believed to have tried to steal a vehicle earlier that morning near E. Oakland Park Blvd. and Bayview Dr.

“I just had some guys try to steal my car out my driveway,” said one man calling 911. “They looked like kids”

Racing away from the neighborhood the getaway vehicle then hit Evans, and led police on the chase down I-95.

Despite the violent crash ending, those inside the SUV along with other drivers survived.

“What seems like a fun, cool, silly thing to do when you’re a kid is actually very dangerous and can lead to a lot of people getting hurt, including themselves,” said Evans.

Evans told CBS4 he is afraid to get back on a bike once he’s healed.

However, Evans needs a new bike to get to work and needs help with medical expenses. If you would like to help, visit his GoFundMe page.