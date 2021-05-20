MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The National Hurricane Center said there is a high chance that a non-tropical low-pressure system located about 800 miles east of Bermuda will develop.
The low is expected to develop gale-force winds on Thursday as it moves to the north. Then the low is forecast to move to the west and southwest over warmer waters Thursday night and Friday. It will likely become a subtropical cyclone near, and to the northeast of, Bermuda on Friday.
The system is expected to move toward the north and northeast into a more hostile environment by
late Sunday into Monday.
The Hurricane Center is giving this system a 70 % chance of development in the next 48 hours and a 90% chance of formation in the next 5 days.