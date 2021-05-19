KENDALL (CBSMiami) – Members of the Miami-Dade County Zoning Board are holding its final hearing on Wednesday, regarding a developer’s plans to build a 125-bed hospital sized assisted living facility and grocer/retail space on the property currently occupied by the well-known marketplace Norman Brothers Produce.

Neighbors in the Kendall neighborhood of Glenvar Heights have been protesting the multi-million dollar development at 7621 SW 87 Avenue, due to fears it will cause more traffic and won’t fit in with the neighborhood.

“We are very pro-business,” said Mary Faraldo who took part in a protest Monday morning outside Norman Brothers. “If you look around, some of our homeowners are business owners here and own some of these businesses. But they have always kept to building projects which is consistent with this neighborhood, consistency and compatibility is important.”

They also want a new traffic impact study.

The family owned and operated marketplace is a South Florida landmark.

“There’s been a Norman Brothers here for over 50 years. We feel proud to be part of the community,” said Suann Suggs, one of the owners of Norman Brothers.

She told CBS4 News the property is under contract, but they have nothing to do with what happens after the sale.

“The property is under contract, but we are not part of the development. So, what is being put on the property we really don’t have a say in,” she explained. “Just as if you sold your home, the next person might tear it down and build something else. But that’s not your business when you sell your property.”