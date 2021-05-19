MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The driver of a Tesla was taken to the hospital after the car crashed into a Road Rangers truck.
It happened around 5:15 a.m. on northbound I-95 in the area of NW 103rd Street.
A Road Ranger truck was blocking the left express lane for a crash that had previously occurred when a black Tesla slammed into it.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the Road Ranger had the proper traffic cones, emergency lighting, and arrow board activated for the lane closure at the time of the crash.
The two Road Rangers who were inside the truck were taken to Jackson North with non-life-threatening-injuries. The Tesla driver was transported to the Ryder Trauma Center with severe, but non-life-threatening injuries.