TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The Florida House has given final approval to a gambling deal with the Seminole Tribe of Florida that would include allowing sports betting in the state.

The House, during the third day of a special legislative session, voted 97-17 to pass the bill. The Senate voted 39-1 on Tuesday to approve it.

“Today, all the people of Florida are winners, thanks to legislative approval of the Gaming Compact between the State of Florida and the Seminole Tribe of Florida. It is a historic and mutually-beneficial partnership between the State and Seminole Tribe that will positively impact all Floridians for decades to come,” the Seminole Tribe of Florida said in statement.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe of Florida announced the 30-year deal, known as a compact, last month.

The deal would lead to the state receiving $2.5 billion over the first five years. The tribe would operate sports betting and would receive other benefits, including being able to offer craps and roulette at its casinos.

Another interesting part of the compact is the 15-mile exclusion zone that’s centered around the Hard Rock in Hollywood that would block new gambling operations within this radius.

Just outside that radius is the Fontainebleau on Miami Beach and Trump’s Doral resort.

The compact is expected to face a legal challenge because of the sports betting provision.

