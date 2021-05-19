TRAFFIC ALERTI-95 SB shutdown near Pembroke Road after police pursuit ends in crash
By CBSMiami.com Team
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – At least four people were taken into custody after a high-speed police chase in Broward ended in a crash.

Chopper4 was over the scene when the driver lost control after the SUV clipped two vehicles while attempting to change lanes on southbound I-95 near Pembroke Road. The vehicle spun around, hit a guard rail, and then flipped over.

Police with guns drawn surrounded the SUV. Florida Highway Patrol troopers and police officers rushed in and took its occupants into custody.

All southbound lanes of I-95 near Pembroke Road are closed.

The chase reportedly began in Plantation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

CBSMiami.com Team