FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – At least four people were taken into custody after a high-speed police chase in Broward ended in a crash.
Chopper4 was over the scene when the driver lost control after the SUV clipped two vehicles while attempting to change lanes on southbound I-95 near Pembroke Road. The vehicle spun around, hit a guard rail, and then flipped over.READ MORE: Mega Millions Jackpot Increases To $515 Million For Friday Night's Draw On CBS4
Police with guns drawn surrounded the SUV. Florida Highway Patrol troopers and police officers rushed in and took its occupants into custody.READ MORE: Miami Police Have Found Car That May Connected To Deadly Hit And Run Of Diani Gomez
All southbound lanes of I-95 near Pembroke Road are closed.
The chase reportedly began in Plantation.MORE NEWS: Miami Beach Announces Restrictions For Memorial Day Holiday Weekend
This is a developing story, check back for updates.