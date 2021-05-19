BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR (CBSLA) — Tourists on a diving boat thought they were just enjoying the sight of dolphins leaping out of the water, when an orca breached and slammed into one of them.

Video shows several boats around a stretch of water in the Gulf of California as a dolphin leaps out of the water to the delight of the people watching. They then reacted with loud shouts of shock when a much larger orca breached, hitting the dolphin that was already out of the air, and leaping high.

Orcas are known as killer whales, but are actually just the largest members of the dolphin family.

However, orcas are known to prey on marine mammals, including dolphins, so it’s possible that the high-flying orca was actually on the hunt.