MIAMI (CBSMiami) – National Trauma Survivors Day was observed at Kendall Regional Medical Center on Wednesday.

Survivors got the opportunity to thank frontline workers and care teams who helped save their lives.

“I wanted to say thank you to my surgeons… to all the nurses who took care of me. I just thank you so much for being my friend and holding my hand when I too had to be there alone without my family,” said trauma survivor Alba Alonso.

Alonso was struck by a drunk driver and had a traumatic amputation of her right lower extremity.

Her doctors said with the help good Samaritan who applied a tourniquet to her right leg, and the EMS providers who transported her to the hospital, they were able to save her life.

“These are the hardest times anybody could ever face it, and you guys could not have made it any easier. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Alonso said.