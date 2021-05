MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The official start of this year’s hurricane season is about a week and a half away, but it appears Mother Nature doesn’t care about the calendar.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a system in the Atlantic. A non-tropical low pressure system is forecast to develop a few hundred miles northeast of Bermuda on Thursday and produce gale-force winds. This low could then move southwest over warmer waters on Friday and acquire some subtropical characteristics.

The system is then expected to move toward the north and northeast into a more hostile and unfavorable environment by Sunday.

The National Hurricane Center is giving this system a zero chance of development through the next 48 hours and a 30% chance of development over the next three to five days.

Although this is not a concern for us, it certainly is a good reminder that our hurricane season officially begins on June 1st and we all need to make sure we have a plan and our supplies in place.