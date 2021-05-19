The Chainsmokers To Kick-Off South Beach Wine & Food Festival With Live Poolside Performance At FontainebleauThe South Beach Wine and Food Festival is kicking things up a notch with a surprise performance by The Chainsmokers.

'Lasting Impressions': World Class Art Meets Technology On Stage At Adrienne Arsht CenterIt features more than 100 of the world’s most recognizable masterpiece paintings, created by 14 French impressionist painters, such as Monet, Van Gogh, Degas and more.

'Thinking On Our Feet': Coral Gables Art Cinema Pivoted In Pandemic To SurviveThe Coral Gables Art Cinema has been showing the best quality American independent and international features, in addition to classic films, since 2010.

Andrea Meza From Mexico Crowned 69th Miss UniverseMiss Mexico Andrea Meza won the 69th Miss Universe competition which culminated Sunday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

Sheaun McKinney, Star Of CBS Comedy 'The Neighborhood', Reflects On Show's Past And FutureThe CBS comedy "The Neighborhood" is about what happens when the friendliest guy in the Midwest moves his family to a neighborhood into a predominantly African American neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Miss USA Asya Branch Could Make History In Sunday's Miss Universe Competition At Seminole Hard Rock Hotel And CasinoHistory could be made during the 69th Miss Universe competition Sunday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.