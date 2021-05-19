MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hang onto your hats South Florida, we’re in for a windy couple of days.

Wednesday got off to a mild start with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. With a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon, highs will remain below normal with low to mid-80s.

The big weather story is the wind out of the east at 15 to 25 mph with gusts as high or even stronger than 30 mph. It will be downright blustery at times. That strong onshore wind is leading to hazardous marine conditions. A small craft advisory is in effect through Thursday. Seas are about 5 to 8 feet and choppy conditions on the bays. There is a high risk of rip currents through Friday. It is not safe to go swimming in the ocean due to the rough surf.

Keep an umbrella handy, a few quick showers on the breeze are possible.

As high pressure remains in control we stay windy Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to mid-80s with the potential for passing showers.

The wind will start to subside this weekend and it will be warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday.