MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are looking for a man wanted in a sexual battery case in Brickell.

Police said the suspect, who was caught on surveillance video, followed a woman to an apartment building in the 1000 block of SE 1 Avenue.

The woman had just gotten home before 7 p.m. after jogging.

Detectives said he walked into the elevator with her and got off on her floor.

The man then followed the woman to her apartment where he tried to sexually assault.

Somehow the woman fought him off.

She barricaded herself in her bedroom and then screamed for help from her balcony.

If you recognize this man, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.