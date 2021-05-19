WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Gov. Ron DeSantis’ cruise industry lawsuit against the CDC is headed to mediation.

A judge signed an order saying the state and the federal government must go to mediation before June 1.

Last month, the governor announced the lawsuit against the CDC to allow cruises to restart in the U.S.

The cruise ship industry in South Florida has been hit especially hard during the coronavirus pandemic.