ESCAMBIA COUNTY (CBSMiami) — A Florida man is under arrest in the Panhandle charged with attempting to kidnap an 11-year-old girl and the entire incident was caught on video.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Jared Stanga is accused of snatching the girl Tuesday, while she was waiting alone at her school bus stop.

Surveillance video shows the girl was able to break free from his grip after he ran up to her and grabbed her. While it’s not clearly visible in the video, police say he had a knife.

“It doesn’t take a genius to figure out what his intentions were, but they were not good, so a life was saved,” said Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons.

When officials found Stanga about eight hours later, he had the same blue slime on his arm and clothes that the girl was playing with while she was at the bus stop.

“You saw the blue goo the slime that’s on the suspect that the victim had. You’re not kidding anyone, and we know you’re an animal, and we also know you’re under arrest,” said Sheriff Simmons.

She told authorities he had also approached her weeks ago at the same location and made her feel uncomfortable. She reported the incident to her school. The superintendent of the school district said the girl reported the first situation to a teacher. The principal alerted the child’s parents and her mother walked her to the bus every day after that.

Tuesday was the first day the girl went by herself.

Authorities are charging Stanga with kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery.