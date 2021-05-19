MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Ryder is a playful 1-year-old German Shepherd with a great demeanor.

“He’s got a wonderful personality,” said Karla Huffman with Picolini’s Animal Rescue in Coconut Grove. “He’s got a lot of stuff going for him. It just kinda sucks that he was dealt such a crappy hand.”

Ryder is missing part of his hind legs and his rear paws.

“He’s got a fire down inside of him, he wants to play, he wants to be like a normal dog again. I think the world for him, is waiting for him as soon as he can get up and moving around,” Huffman said.

Picolini’s Animal Rescue is getting him the help he needs, led by Dr. Marta Sanchez-Emden at the Animal Health and Rehab Center in South Miami.

“What we’re doing with Ryder is we’re building custom made prosthesis. So he’s going to have fake feet so he can walk and have a more normal life,” said Dr. Sanchez-Emden.

So far the mold has been made and the legs are on order. Soon, Ryder will learn to walk again and live life with a little help from prosthetic legs.

“He will be able to walk, pain free, to run, to play and otherwise have a good quality of life,” she said.

Already, Ryder is in hydro therapy. They’re working to strengthen his muscles and correct his posture so when the prosthetics come in he’ll be ready.

“His back legs are very weak, he’s not using them properly so he doesn’t have enough muscle. So if you put the prosthesis on, if you fit him, he will not be able to use them because they’re too heavy for him,” Dr. Sanchez-Emden said.

Now the search is on for a “fur-ever” home, “He will have will have prosthesis but that owner needs to put them on in the morning, take them off at night. If he’s chewing on them he has to make sure he keeps an eye so he doesn’t break the prosthesis,” said Dr. Sanchez-Emden.

Ryder’s got a great prognosis, now he just needs the right family.

“I think anything is possible. My mantra is believe, and you’ve got to believe Ryder’s going to have a great life ahead of him. He’s young, once he gets used to his legs, I think he’s ready for anything,” Huffman said. “Anybody who gets Ryder would be a very lucky recipient. I think he’ll give them many many years of unconditional love.”

If you would like to help Ryder, a GoFundMe has been created.